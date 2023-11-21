Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arlington County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Arlington County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Arlington County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Briar Woods High School at Yorktown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Arlington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
