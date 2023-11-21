Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County Today - November 21
High school basketball action in Alexandria County, Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alexandria City High School at John Champe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Aldie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Clifton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
