Kyle Kuzma and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks play at Capital One Arena on Monday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSWI

MNMT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 22.3 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.8 more than his over/under on Monday.

He has pulled down 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kuzma averages two assists, 1.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Get Kuzma gear at Fanatics!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Tyus Jones has recorded 13.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.2 points more than Monday's points prop total.

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jordan Poole Props

PTS AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Jordan Poole is posting 18.7 points per game, 3.2 higher than Monday's over/under.

Poole has picked up three assists per game, 1.5 lower than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 29.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 5.0 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- three per game -- is 2.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points per game this season, 5.0 less than his points prop on Monday.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Monday's over/under.

He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.