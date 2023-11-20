The Washington Wizards (2-10) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) after losing four home games in a row.

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Washington is 1-6 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.

The Wizards put up an average of 114.1 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 116.8 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.8 points, Washington is 1-5.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards average 110.6 points per game, six less than away (116.6). Defensively they allow 121.2 points per game at home, 2.9 less than away (124.1).

Washington is allowing fewer points at home (121.2 per game) than away (124.1).

At home the Wizards are collecting 25.2 assists per game, 3.7 less than on the road (28.9).

Wizards Injuries