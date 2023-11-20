How to Watch the Wizards vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (2-10) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) after losing four home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Bucks.
Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Bucks vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Wizards Prediction
|Bucks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Wizards Player Props
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- Washington is 1-6 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.
- The Wizards put up an average of 114.1 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 116.8 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.8 points, Washington is 1-5.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Wizards average 110.6 points per game, six less than away (116.6). Defensively they allow 121.2 points per game at home, 2.9 less than away (124.1).
- Washington is allowing fewer points at home (121.2 per game) than away (124.1).
- At home the Wizards are collecting 25.2 assists per game, 3.7 less than on the road (28.9).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
|Johnny Davis
|Questionable
|Elbow
