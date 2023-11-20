The Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (2-10) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 245.5.

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 245.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 245.5 points.

Washington has had an average of 237 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Washington is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Wizards have come away with one win in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Washington has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 3 23.1% 119.2 233.3 116.8 239.7 231.5 Wizards 5 41.7% 114.1 233.3 122.9 239.7 233.7

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .200 (1-4-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).

The Wizards' 114.1 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 116.8 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Washington is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when it scores more than 116.8 points.

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Wizards and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 5-7 1-2 8-4 Bucks 4-9 0-2 8-5

Wizards vs. Bucks Point Insights

Wizards Bucks 114.1 Points Scored (PG) 119.2 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 2-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 1-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 122.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.8 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-3 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

