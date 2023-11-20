The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia covered 12 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Cavaliers games hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.

Wisconsin went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

In Badgers games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

