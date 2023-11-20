The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will host the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Virginia had a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Badgers finished 302nd.
  • Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 67.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up.
  • When Virginia totaled more than 63.6 points last season, it went 18-3.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Wisconsin had a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Badgers ranked 317th.
  • The Badgers scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, only 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.
  • Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
  • The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.6 away from home.
  • In home games, Virginia made one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (38.2%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
  • At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).
  • Wisconsin knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

