The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Badgers' opponents hit.
  • Virginia went 14-1 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Badgers ranked 302nd.
  • Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers scored were just 4.2 more points than the Badgers allowed (63.6).
  • Virginia went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.
  • Wisconsin compiled a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot over 41.5% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Badgers ranked 317th.
  • The Badgers averaged just 4.8 more points per game last year (65.3) than the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to score (60.5).
  • Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Virginia posted 2.9 more points per game (68.6) than it did when playing on the road (65.7).
  • At home, the Cavaliers allowed 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than in road games (64.6).
  • At home, Virginia sunk one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to on the road (38.2%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin scored fewer points at home (66.5 per game) than away (67.3) last season.
  • The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71 on the road.
  • At home, Wisconsin drained 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

