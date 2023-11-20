The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Badgers allowed to opponents.

In games Virginia shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.

The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Badgers ranked 302nd.

Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers averaged were only 4.2 more points than the Badgers gave up (63.6).

When Virginia put up more than 63.6 points last season, it went 18-3.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

Wisconsin compiled a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Badgers ranked 317th.

The Badgers' 65.3 points per game last year were just 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up.

Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia put up 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 65.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers gave up 56.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.6 in road games.

Virginia made 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was one fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.6, 38.2%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.3.

At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.

Beyond the arc, Wisconsin drained fewer treys away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) as well.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule