The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), winners of four straight as well. The Huskies are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

UConn vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -6.5 144.5

UConn vs Texas Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Huskies were 24-9-0 last season.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter last year, UConn finished with a record of 17-3 (85%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Texas put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread last season.

The Longhorns entered four games last season as the underdog by +200 or more and won each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 144.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 144.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 15 45.5% 78.6 156.6 64.1 131.9 143.0 Texas 18 51.4% 78 156.6 67.8 131.9 142.3

Additional UConn vs Texas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Huskies scored 78.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 67.8 the Longhorns allowed.

When UConn put up more than 67.8 points last season, it went 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.

The Longhorns put up an average of 78 points per game last year, 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.

Texas put together a 12-16 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.

UConn vs. Texas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 24-9-0 14-5 20-13-0 Texas 18-17-0 0-0 17-18-0

UConn vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Texas 15-2 Home Record 17-1 5-5 Away Record 4-6 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

