Travis Kelce vs. Darius Slay: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
At GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Darius Slay. See below for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles
|83.7
|10.5
|3
|75
|10.16
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Travis Kelce vs. Darius Slay Insights
Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense
- Travis Kelce leads his squad with 597 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 57 receptions (out of 72 targets) and scored four touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Kansas City has 2,384 (264.9 per game), the seventh-most in the league.
- The Chiefs are averaging 23.1 points per game, 15th in the league.
- Kansas City has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 37.8 times game, which is sixth in the league.
- In the red zone, the Chiefs are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 50 total red-zone pass attempts (58.1% red-zone pass rate).
Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense
- Darius Slay has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 40 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia is struggling this season, with 2,313 passing yards allowed (25th in NFL). It ranks 30th with 19 passing touchdowns allowed.
- This season, the Eagles are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (21.7 per game), ranking 14th in the league.
- Philadelphia has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 17 players have caught a touchdown against the Eagles this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Travis Kelce vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats
|Travis Kelce
|Darius Slay
|Rec. Targets
|72
|58
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|57
|7
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.5
|39
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|597
|40
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|74.6
|5.0
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|279
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.