The SMU Mustangs (3-1) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) hit the court at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The game has no line set.

SMU vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

SMU vs West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

The Mustangs beat the spread 11 times in 32 games last year.

West Virginia won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

SMU vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 70.3 146.3 75.6 146.5 142 West Virginia 76 146.3 70.9 146.5 142.8

Additional SMU vs West Virginia Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mustangs scored 70.3 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Mountaineers gave up.

When SMU put up more than 70.9 points last season, it went 6-8 against the spread and 9-7 overall.

The Mountaineers' 76 points per game last year were only 0.4 more points than the 75.6 the Mustangs gave up to opponents.

West Virginia put together a 13-3 ATS record and a 14-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.6 points.

SMU vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 19-10-0 West Virginia 17-15-0 19-13-0

SMU vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU West Virginia 7-9 Home Record 13-4 1-10 Away Record 3-8 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

