Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Roanoke County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lord Botetourt High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westover Christian Academy at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Halifax County High School at William Fleming High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
