The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Richmond Spiders (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Richmond vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders shot at a 43.9% rate from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes averaged.
  • Richmond went 13-5 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Spiders were the 258th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buffaloes finished 105th.
  • The Spiders' 68.9 points per game last year were only 1.8 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
  • Richmond went 11-4 last season when it scored more than 67.1 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Richmond put up more points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Spiders gave up 15.4 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (77.7).
  • At home, Richmond knocked down 8.1 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 VMI W 93-75 Robins Center
11/11/2023 Siena W 90-48 Robins Center
11/15/2023 @ Boston College L 68-61 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/20/2023 Colorado - Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Queens - Robins Center
11/29/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

