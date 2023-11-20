Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norton County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Norton County, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norton County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John I. Burton High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Jonesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.