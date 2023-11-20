Monday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-4) and Norfolk State Spartans (3-2) squaring off at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 77-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of FGCU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 20.

Based on our computer prediction, FGCU should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 139.5 total.

Norfolk State vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center Line: FGCU -5.5

FGCU -5.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): FGCU -250, Norfolk State +195

Norfolk State vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 77, Norfolk State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. FGCU

Pick ATS: FGCU (-5.5)



FGCU (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



FGCU's record against the spread so far this season is 1-3-0, while Norfolk State's is 0-2-0. A total of two out of the Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Spartans' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 149.4 points per game, 9.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +51 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (170th in college basketball) and allow 66.6 per contest (127th in college basketball).

Norfolk State grabs 35.2 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball) while conceding 28.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.4 boards per game.

Norfolk State makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 27.6% from deep (309th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 36.3%.

Norfolk State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 5.4 per game, committing 13.0 (237th in college basketball) while forcing 18.4 (14th in college basketball).

