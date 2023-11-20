The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-4) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

Norfolk State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the 141st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 178th.

The Spartans put up an average of 76.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 77.6 the Eagles give up.

Norfolk State is 2-0 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than away (70.6) last season.

At home, the Spartans conceded 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.5%) as well.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule