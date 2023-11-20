Hampton vs. San Jose State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Hampton Pirates (2-3) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs against the San Jose State Spartans (3-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Monday, November 20, 2023. The game starts at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 143.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hampton vs. San Jose State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|San Jose State
|-10.5
|143.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- Hampton has played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 143.5 points.
- Hampton's games this year have had a 161.8-point total on average, 18.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Hampton is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Hampton has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.
- The Pirates have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Hampton has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Hampton vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Jose State
|1
|33.3%
|75.8
|158
|64.4
|144
|131.2
|Hampton
|3
|75%
|82.2
|158
|79.6
|144
|149.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Hampton Insights & Trends
- The Pirates' 82.2 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 64.4 the Spartans give up.
- Hampton is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 64.4 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Hampton vs. San Jose State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Jose State
|2-1-0
|0-0
|2-1-0
|Hampton
|2-2-0
|1-1
|3-1-0
Hampton vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits
|San Jose State
|Hampton
|2-0
|Home Record
|1-0
|0-1
|Away Record
|0-2
|1-0-0
|Home ATS Record
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Away ATS Record
|1-1-0
|94.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|109.0
|42.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.0
|1-0-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|1-1-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.