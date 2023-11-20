The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Fauquier County, Virginia today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fauquier County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eastern View High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20

7:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Bealeton, VA

Bealeton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

William Monroe High School at Fauquier High School