The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

Chiefs vs. Eagles Insights

The Chiefs score 23.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per outing the Eagles surrender.

Philadelphia puts up 28 points per game, 12.1 more than Kansas City gives up (15.9).

The Chiefs average 45.4 more yards per game (368.7) than the Eagles give up per contest (323.3).

Philadelphia collects 376.8 yards per game, 88.6 more yards than the 288.2 Kansas City gives up.

This season, the Chiefs pile up 103.8 rushing yards per game, 37.5 more than the Eagles allow per outing (66.3).

This season Philadelphia piles up 129.7 yards per game on the ground, 17.5 more than Kansas City allows (112.2).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Eagles' takeaways (11).

Philadelphia has 13 giveaways this season, while Kansas City has 13 takeaways.

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs' average points scored at home (26.4) is higher than their overall average (23.1). But their average points conceded at home (14) is lower than overall (15.9).

At home, the Chiefs accumulate 382.2 yards per game and give up 283.6. That's more than they gain overall (368.7), but less than they allow (288.2).

Kansas City's average yards passing at home (282.2) is higher than its overall average (264.9). And its average yards allowed at home (162.6) is lower than overall (176).

The Chiefs accumulate 100 rushing yards per game at home (3.8 less than their overall average), and give up 121 at home (8.8 more than overall).

The Chiefs' third-down percentages on offense (45.2%) and defense (34.9%) at home are both lower than their overall numbers of 45.5% and 36.5%, respectively.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Los Angeles W 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver L 24-9 CBS 11/5/2023 Miami W 21-14 NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS

Eagles Away Performance

The Eagles' average points scored (25) and conceded (19.2) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 28 and 21.7, respectively.

On the road, the Eagles accumulate 379.8 yards per game and give up 304.2. That's more than they gain overall (376.8), and less than they allow (323.3).

Philadelphia's average yards passing in away games (260.6) is higher than its overall average (247.1). And its average yards allowed in road games (235.4) is lower than overall (257).

The Eagles' average yards rushing away from home (119.2) is lower than their overall average (129.7). But their average yards conceded in road games (68.8) is higher than overall (66.3).

On the road, the Eagles convert 56.8% of third downs and allow 40.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (50%), and less than they allow (42.6%).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Miami W 31-17 NBC 10/29/2023 at Washington W 38-31 FOX 11/5/2023 Dallas W 28-23 FOX 11/20/2023 at Kansas City - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 Buffalo - CBS 12/3/2023 San Francisco - FOX 12/10/2023 at Dallas - NBC

