Virginia Tech vs. Wofford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) take the court against the Wofford Terriers (2-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Wofford matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Wofford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-17.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-18.5)
|149.5
|-4500
|+1300
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Virginia Tech vs. Wofford Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech went 14-17-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Hokies games.
- Wofford compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last year, 18 of the Terriers' games went over the point total.
Virginia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Virginia Tech is 59th in college basketball. It is far below that, 114th, according to computer rankings.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.