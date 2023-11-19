Sunday's contest at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the VCU Rams (3-0) matching up with the James Madison Dukes (3-1) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-53 victory, heavily favoring VCU.

The Rams took care of business in their most recent game 55-50 against East Carolina on Tuesday.

VCU vs. JMU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

VCU vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 67, JMU 53

VCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rams were outscored by 5.7 points per game last season (scoring 56.9 points per game to rank 323rd in college basketball while giving up 62.6 per contest to rank 124th in college basketball) and had a -167 scoring differential overall.

VCU averaged 0.9 fewer points in A-10 games (56) than overall (56.9).

At home, the Rams averaged 57.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 53.7.

VCU gave up fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than away (63.9) last season.

