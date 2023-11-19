At FedExField in Week 11, the Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will be facing the New York Giants pass defense and Cordale Flott. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Commanders vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 72.1 7.2 32 95 9.04

Terry McLaurin vs. Cordale Flott Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin's team-high 601 yards as a receiver have come on 51 receptions (out of 79 targets) with two touchdowns.

In the air, Washington has thrown for 2,466 yards, or 246.6 per game -- that's the fifth-highest total in the league.

The Commanders' scoring average on offense is 21.7 points per game, 11th in the NFL.

Washington is passing the ball more than any other team in the league, chucking it 39.7 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Commanders have thrown the ball 41 times this season, placing them 14th in the league.

Cordale Flott & the Giants' Defense

Cordale Flott has a team-leading one interception to go along with 18 tackles and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York has been one of the least effective defenses in the league, giving up the seventh-most pass yards in the NFL (237.3 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 17th with 13 passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Giants are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 31st in the NFL with 266 points surrendered (26.6 per contest). They also rank 30th in total yards allowed (3,685).

Six players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.

13 players have caught a touchdown against the Giants this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Cordale Flott Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Cordale Flott Rec. Targets 79 31 Def. Targets Receptions 51 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.8 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 601 18 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 60.1 2.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 182 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

