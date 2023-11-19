The Liberty Flames (4-0) carry a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Vermont Catamounts (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Vermont matchup.

Liberty vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Liberty vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Vermont Betting Trends (2022-23)

Liberty went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

The Flames and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.

Vermont went 17-12-0 ATS last year.

A total of 14 of the Catamounts' games last year went over the point total.

