George Mason vs. Charlotte: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Charlotte 49ers (2-1) and the George Mason Patriots (3-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Charlotte Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Saint Augustine, Florida
- Venue: Flagler Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Patriots Betting Records & Stats
- George Mason and its opponent combined to go over the point total 11 out of 30 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Patriots were 15-15-0 last season.
- George Mason (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 6.7% less often than Charlotte (17-13-0) last year.
George Mason vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Charlotte
|66.9
|135.6
|62.6
|129.9
|129.3
|George Mason
|68.7
|135.6
|67.3
|129.9
|137.8
Additional George Mason Insights & Trends
- The Patriots put up an average of 68.7 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 62.6 the 49ers allowed to opponents.
- George Mason put together an 11-8 ATS record and a 16-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.6 points.
George Mason vs. Charlotte Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Charlotte
|17-13-0
|13-17-0
|George Mason
|15-15-0
|11-19-0
George Mason vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Charlotte
|George Mason
|11-4
|Home Record
|14-2
|5-8
|Away Record
|4-7
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|70.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.5
|64.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
