George Mason vs. Charlotte November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (1-0) meet the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
George Mason Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)
- Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
George Mason vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Charlotte Rank
|Charlotte AVG
|George Mason AVG
|George Mason Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|18th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|94th
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|354th
|5.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|20th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
