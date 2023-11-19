Sunday's contest that pits the George Mason Patriots (3-0) against the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) at Flagler Gymnasium has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of George Mason, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 5:30 PM on November 19.

The game has no set line.

George Mason vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

George Mason vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 67, Charlotte 62

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-5.0)

George Mason (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 129.3

George Mason Performance Insights

Offensively, George Mason scored 68.7 points per game (255th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 67.3 points per contest at the other end (94th-ranked).

With 32.9 rebounds per game, the Patriots ranked 107th in college basketball. They allowed 29 rebounds per contest, which ranked 53rd in college basketball.

Last year George Mason ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.7 per game.

Last season the Patriots averaged 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.9 turnovers per contest (267th-ranked).

With 7.3 threes per game, the Patriots ranked 192nd in college basketball. They had a 35% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 132nd in college basketball.

George Mason gave up 6 three-pointers per game last year (38th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 30.1% three-point percentage (16th-best).

Of the shots taken by George Mason last year, 61.3% of them were two-pointers (70% of the team's made baskets) and 38.7% were threes (30%).

