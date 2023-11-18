Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the William & Mary Tribe and Richmond Spiders go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Tribe. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

William & Mary vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction William & Mary (-4.5) 43.4 William & Mary 24, Richmond 19

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe have won once against the spread this season.

Two of the Tribe's five games have hit the over.

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Spiders' five games with a set total.

Tribe vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed William & Mary 21.3 17.7 26.5 17.8 17.8 17.7 Richmond 27.7 21.3 31 20.3 22.8 22.8

