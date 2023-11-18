Week 12 Patriot League Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to see how the one game featuring Patriot League teams played out in Week 12 of the college football schedule?. Read below to see results and the top performers from that game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 12 Patriot League Results
Colgate 21 Fordham 14
Colgate Leaders
- Passing: Jake Stearney (11-for-22, 123 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaedon Henry (25 ATT, 106 YDS)
- Receiving: Treyvhon Saunders (6 TAR, 6 REC, 76 YDS)
Fordham Leaders
- Passing: CJ Montes (22-for-38, 221 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Julius Loughride (12 ATT, 51 YDS)
- Receiving: M.J. Wright (7 TAR, 7 REC, 85 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Colgate
|Fordham
|325
|Total Yards
|292
|136
|Passing Yards
|221
|189
|Rushing Yards
|71
|3
|Turnovers
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Next Week's Patriot League Games
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.