The Week 12 college football slate includes six games featuring MWC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Hawaii vs. Wyoming | Nevada vs. Colorado State

Week 12 MWC Results

Wyoming 42 Hawaii 9

  • Pregame Favorite: Wyoming (-13.5)
  • Pregame Total: 45

Wyoming Leaders

  • Passing: Andrew Peasley (14-for-17, 319 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Harrison Waylee (11 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: John Michael Gyllenborg (3 TAR, 3 REC, 128 YDS, 1 TD)

Hawaii Leaders

  • Passing: Brayden Schager (25-for-44, 278 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: David Cordero (13 ATT, 32 YDS)
  • Receiving: Steven McBride (8 TAR, 5 REC, 103 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

WyomingHawaii
472Total Yards345
319Passing Yards278
153Rushing Yards67
1Turnovers2

Colorado State 30 Nevada 20

  • Pregame Favorite: Colorado State (-11.5)
  • Pregame Total: 45

Team Stat Comparison

Colorado StateNevada
414Total Yards327
245Passing Yards194
169Rushing Yards133
1Turnovers2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 12 MWC Games

Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Boise State (-4.5)

San Diego State Aztecs at San Jose State Spartans

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: CEFCU Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: San Jose State (-14.5)

New Mexico Lobos at Fresno State Bulldogs

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Fresno State (-23.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.