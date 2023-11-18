The college football season continues into Week 12, which includes five games involving teams from the CUSA. Wanting to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the piece below.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UMass Minutemen at Liberty Flames 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UTEP Miners at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

