Week 12 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving CAA teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options (based on our computer model), which include picking New Hampshire -18.5 against Maine as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Maine vs. New Hampshire matchup.

Best Week 12 CAA Spread Bets

Pick: New Hampshire -18.5 vs. Maine

Matchup: Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats

Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: New Hampshire by 24.6 points

New Hampshire by 24.6 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: FloSports

Pick: Campbell -2.5 vs. NC A&T

Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies

Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Campbell by 5.6 points

Campbell by 5.6 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: FloSports

Pick: William & Mary -3.5 vs. Richmond

Matchup: Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe

Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe Projected Favorite & Spread: William & Mary by 4.5 points

William & Mary by 4.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: FloSports

Best Week 12 CAA Total Bets

Under 70.5 - Maine vs. New Hampshire

Matchup: Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats

Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats Projected Total: 61.4 points

61.4 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: FloSports

Over 38.5 - Richmond vs. William & Mary

Matchup: Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe

Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe Projected Total: 43.4 points

43.4 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: FloSports

Over 53.5 - Campbell vs. NC A&T

Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies

Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies Projected Total: 55.8 points

55.8 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: FloSports

Final 2022 CAA Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G

