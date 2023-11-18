The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) and the VMI Keydets (1-3) play in a game with no set line at Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

VMI vs. Northern Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

Last year 15 of VMI's games hit the over.

The Keydets' record against the spread last year was 10-16-0.

Northern Arizona (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 24% more often than VMI (10-16-0) last year.

VMI vs. Northern Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Arizona 73.7 143.1 74.7 151.5 141.8 VMI 69.4 143.1 76.8 151.5 142.1

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Keydets' 69.4 points per game last year were 5.3 fewer points than the 74.7 the Lumberjacks gave up to opponents.

VMI put together a 6-0 ATS record and a 7-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.7 points.

VMI vs. Northern Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Arizona 20-12-0 19-13-0 VMI 10-16-0 15-11-0

VMI vs. Northern Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Arizona VMI 6-8 Home Record 6-8 3-13 Away Record 1-14 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

