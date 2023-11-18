The VMI Keydets (1-3) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Arizona vs. VMI matchup.

VMI vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

VMI vs. Northern Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Arizona Moneyline VMI Moneyline BetMGM Northern Arizona (-4.5) 151.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Arizona (-5.5) 151.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VMI vs. Northern Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)

VMI won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Keydets were 10-14 ATS last year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Northern Arizona won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Lumberjacks and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times last season.

