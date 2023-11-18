The Duke Blue Devils (6-4) and the Virginia Cavaliers (2-8) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scott Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

Duke ranks 96th in total offense (344.3 yards per game) and 45th in total defense (349.9 yards allowed per game) this season. With 369.1 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Virginia ranks 80th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 95th, giving up 398.2 total yards per game.

Virginia vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Virginia vs. Duke Key Statistics

Virginia Duke 369.1 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.3 (104th) 398.2 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.9 (42nd) 120.2 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.3 (40th) 248.9 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165 (120th) 18 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (20th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 1,437 yards on 61.2% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 171 yards .

Perris Jones has carried the ball 76 times for 393 yards, with two touchdowns.

Kobe Pace has 14 receptions for 158 yards (15.8 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 96 times for 314 yards and one score.

Malik Washington's 1,199 receiving yards (119.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 88 catches on 118 targets with seven touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has caught 48 passes and compiled 648 receiving yards (64.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has compiled 1,102 yards (110.2 ypg) on 95-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 352 rushing yards (35.2 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Waters has 677 rushing yards on 121 carries with 12 touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has been handed the ball 88 times this year and racked up 491 yards (49.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has hauled in 42 catches for 571 yards (57.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 37 passes for 519 yards (51.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans' 19 receptions are good enough for 154 yards.

