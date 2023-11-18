Virginia Tech vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
ACC action features the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5) and the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Hokies favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. NC State matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-2.5)
|43.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-2.5)
|44.5
|-137
|+114
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hokies have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- NC State is 4-4-1 ATS this year.
- The Wolfpack have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
