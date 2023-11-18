The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5) and the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lane Stadium in a battle of ACC foes.

Virginia Tech has the 71st-ranked offense this year (378.7 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 22nd-best with only 317.2 yards allowed per game. NC State has been excelling on defense, allowing just 19.4 points per game (24th-best). On offense, it ranks 84th by compiling 24.8 points per game.

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Key Statistics

Virginia Tech NC State 378.7 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.4 (110th) 317.2 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.9 (20th) 173.1 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.3 (82nd) 205.6 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.1 (114th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (5th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech with 1,525 yards (152.5 ypg) on 126-of-212 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 541 rushing yards on 130 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Bhayshul Tuten has 613 rushing yards on 137 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 218 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Jaylin Lane's 458 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has collected 33 catches and six touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has put up a 447-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes on 57 targets.

Stephen Gosnell has a total of 275 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 passes and scoring one touchdown.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,082 yards (108.2 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 59.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 433 yards (43.3 ypg) on 96 carries with four touchdowns.

Michael Allen has run for 251 yards across 52 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion's 573 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 50 receptions on 78 targets with six touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has put up a 195-yard season so far. He's caught 11 passes on 24 targets.

Julian Gray's 25 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown.

