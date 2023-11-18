The Duke Blue Devils should win their matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Virginia vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (-3.5) Over (46.5) Duke 33, Virginia 19

Week 12 ACC Predictions

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Cavaliers' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for Virginia this season is 3.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Duke Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Blue Devils have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Blue Devils are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 3.5 points or more, Duke has gone 3-1 against the spread.

The Blue Devils have seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

The average total for Duke games this season has been 47.6, 1.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Cavaliers vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 27.6 18.8 28.3 12.2 26.5 28.8 Virginia 23.2 32.3 25 29.5 23.8 31.2

