VCU vs. Seattle U November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The VCU Rams (0-1) will play the Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
VCU vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Seattle U AVG
|Seattle U Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|24th
|62.9
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|141st
|264th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
