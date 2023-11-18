The VCU Rams (2-1) go up against the Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the VCU vs. Seattle U matchup.

VCU vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VCU vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Seattle U Moneyline BetMGM VCU (-9.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel VCU (-8.5) 134.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Seattle U Betting Trends (2022-23)

VCU covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 12 Rams games last season hit the over.

Seattle U covered 12 times in 26 games with a spread last season.

Redhawks games hit the over 13 out of 26 times last year.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), VCU is 38th in college basketball. It is five spots higher than that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

VCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.