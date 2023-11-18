How to Watch VCU vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) battle the VCU Rams (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU Stats Insights
- Last season, the Rams had a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Redhawks' opponents hit.
- VCU went 19-2 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks ranked 44th.
- Last year, the Rams recorded 70.9 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks gave up.
- VCU went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.
VCU Home & Away Comparison
- VCU scored 73.0 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Rams were better in home games last year, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 on the road.
- VCU sunk 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged away from home (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% when playing at home and 34.9% in road games.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|McNeese
|L 76-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/10/2023
|Samford
|W 75-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/15/2023
|Radford
|W 73-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/18/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
