The Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) battle the VCU Rams (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VCU vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Rams had a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Redhawks' opponents hit.
  • VCU went 19-2 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks ranked 44th.
  • Last year, the Rams recorded 70.9 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks gave up.
  • VCU went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VCU Home & Away Comparison

  • VCU scored 73.0 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Rams were better in home games last year, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 on the road.
  • VCU sunk 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged away from home (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% when playing at home and 34.9% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 McNeese L 76-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/10/2023 Samford W 75-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/15/2023 Radford W 73-50 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/18/2023 Seattle U - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/23/2023 Iowa State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Norfolk State - Stuart C. Siegel Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.