The Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) battle the VCU Rams (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VCU vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

Last season, the Rams had a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Redhawks' opponents hit.

VCU went 19-2 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks ranked 44th.

Last year, the Rams recorded 70.9 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks gave up.

VCU went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VCU Home & Away Comparison

VCU scored 73.0 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Rams were better in home games last year, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 on the road.

VCU sunk 6.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged away from home (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% when playing at home and 34.9% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Upcoming Schedule