Tom Wilson will be among those in action Saturday when his Washington Capitals play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena. There are prop bets for Wilson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tom Wilson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Wilson has averaged 18:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Wilson has a goal in three games this season through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Wilson has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Wilson has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Wilson goes over his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 4 8 Points 3 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.