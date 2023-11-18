T.J. Oshie and the Washington Capitals will play on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for Oshie are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

T.J. Oshie vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Oshie Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Oshie has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 17:28 on the ice per game.

Through 14 games this year, Oshie has yet to score a goal.

In one of 14 games this season, Oshie has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Oshie has had an assist in one of 14 games this season.

Oshie's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Oshie going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Oshie Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 5 1 Points 4 0 Goals 3 1 Assists 1

