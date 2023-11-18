In the upcoming tilt versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Sonny Milano to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Milano has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Milano has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Milano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:43 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 11:40 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:28 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 3-0 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:01 Away W 6-4 10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:28 Away L 3-2 OT

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

