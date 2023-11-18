The William & Mary Tribe (6-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Richmond Spiders (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field in a CAA clash.

On the defensive side of the ball, William & Mary has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best by allowing only 295.1 yards per game. The offense ranks 68th (348.5 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Richmond is compiling 27.7 points per contest (47th-ranked). It ranks 28th in the FCS defensively (21.3 points allowed per game).

Richmond vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Richmond vs. William & Mary Key Statistics

Richmond William & Mary 329.7 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (65th) 333.6 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.1 (24th) 126.5 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.6 (14th) 203.2 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.9 (110th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman leads Richmond with 975 yards on 85-of-130 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Savon Smith has rushed for 540 yards on 114 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Kyle Wickersham has piled up 260 yards (on 67 carries) with three touchdowns.

Nick DeGennaro has racked up 663 receiving yards on 54 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has caught 20 passes and compiled 294 receiving yards (29.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Landon Ellis has racked up 175 reciving yards (17.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has thrown for 1,321 yards (132.1 ypg) to lead William & Mary, completing 60.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 312 rushing yards on 84 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Malachi Imoh has racked up 764 yards on 117 carries while finding paydirt two times. He's also caught 19 passes for 183 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Bronson Yoder has been handed the ball 77 times this year and racked up 408 yards (40.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

JT Mayo's team-high 367 yards as a receiver have come on 27 catches (out of 32 targets) with four touchdowns.

Hollis Mathis has put up a 267-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 23 targets.

Sean McElwain's 19 grabs have turned into 230 yards.

