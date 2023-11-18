Saturday's contest at Robins Center has the Richmond Spiders (2-1) matching up with the American Eagles (1-2) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 76-59 win as our model heavily favors Richmond.

The Spiders won their most recent outing 80-53 against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

Richmond vs. American Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Richmond vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 76, American 59

Richmond Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spiders put up 69.0 points per game (100th in college basketball) last season while giving up 61.6 per outing (100th in college basketball). They had a +236 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

In conference action, Richmond scored fewer points per game (68.6) than its overall average (69.0).

Offensively the Spiders performed better in home games last year, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game on the road.

Richmond ceded 61.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.5 away from home.

