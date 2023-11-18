Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Patrick County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Patrick County, Virginia, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Patrick County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick County High School at Giles High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Pearisburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.