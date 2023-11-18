The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Old Dominion is a 6-point underdog. The over/under is set at 62.5 points for the game.

Georgia Southern is compiling 435.4 yards per game on offense (33rd in the FBS), and rank 88th on defense, yielding 391.9 yards allowed per game. Old Dominion ranks 93rd with 355 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 93rd with 398 total yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Georgia Southern vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -6 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Old Dominion Recent Performance

The Monarchs are playing poorly of late both offensively and defensively -- gaining 346.7 yards per game in their past three games (-73-worst in college football), and conceding 458.7 per game (ninth-worst).

The Monarchs are -55-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (20.3 per game) and -61-worst in points conceded (32).

In its past three games, Old Dominion has thrown for 203.3 yards per game (-10-worst in the country), and conceded 248.3 in the air (-59-worst).

The Monarchs are gaining 143.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-11-worst in college football), and giving up 210.3 per game (-94-worst).

The Monarchs have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three games.

Old Dominion has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Week 12 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

The Monarchs have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 6-point underdogs this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of Old Dominion's nine games with a set total.

This season, Old Dominion has been the underdog eight times and won three of those games.

Old Dominion has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 1,636 yards on 57.8% passing while tossing 14 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 142 yards with one score.

Kadarius Calloway has run the ball 69 times for 561 yards, with four touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has run for 491 yards across 91 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has racked up 406 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Javon Harvey has collected 355 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Reymello Murphy's 35 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Jason Henderson paces the team with four sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has racked up 10 TFL and 132 tackles.

Markus Knight has a team-high two interceptions to go along with two passes defended.

