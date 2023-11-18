The Georgia Southern Eagles are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 6:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (+5.5) Under (62.5) Georgia Southern 32, Old Dominion 27

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Monarchs based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Monarchs have gone 6-3-0 ATS this year.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 5.5 points or more, the Monarchs have a 5-2 record against the spread.

Monarchs games have gone over the point total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The average total for Old Dominion games this year is 9.2 less points than the point total of 62.5 in this outing.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Eagles a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Eagles are 4-5-0 this year.

In games it is played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Georgia Southern has an ATS record of 3-1.

This season, five of the Eagles' nine games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Georgia Southern games this season has been 62.6, 0.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Monarchs vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 32.7 28.0 40.6 23.6 24.8 32.4 Old Dominion 23.0 27.4 24.8 23.2 21.2 31.6

