The Norfolk State Spartans (3-7) take on a fellow MEAC foe when they visit the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at William 'Dick' Price Stadium.

Norfolk State ranks 70th in scoring offense (24.7 points per game) and 79th in scoring defense (28.1 points allowed per game) this year. With 22.4 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, South Carolina State ranks 83rd in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 68th, giving up 26.6 points per game.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Key Statistics

Norfolk State South Carolina State 353.3 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.3 (73rd) 322.3 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.9 (35th) 185.5 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.4 (9th) 167.8 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.9 (123rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has recorded 1,244 yards (124.4 ypg) on 96-of-190 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 254 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

X'Zavion Evans has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 465 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Kevon King has been handed the ball 90 times this year and racked up 429 yards (42.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Andre Pegues' 411 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 24 times and has collected 22 catches and two touchdowns.

Tavian Morris has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 252 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Aaron Moore has racked up 13 catches for 207 yards, an average of 20.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has compiled 1,149 yards on 50.6% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 238 yards .

The team's top rusher, Jawarn Howell, has carried the ball 102 times for 810 yards (81.0 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Josh Shaw has run for 319 yards across 65 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Justin Smith-Brown's 328 receiving yards (32.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 receptions on 20 targets with three touchdowns.

Keshawn Toney has totaled 242 receiving yards (24.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Jordan Smith's 14 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 198 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Norfolk State or South Carolina State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.